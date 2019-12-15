Howard and Beverly (Williams) Winegarden, of Bend, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a romantic meal at 10Below and an overnight stay at the Oxford Hotel in downtown Bend.

The couple were married Dec. 19, 1949, in Oakland, California. They have four children, Kathryn Qurring, of Marina del Rey, California; Lynn Walters, of Sandpoint, Idaho; Debra Van Winegarden, of Durango, Colorado; and William Winegarden, of Clovis, California, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Mr. Winegarden graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a degree in industrial engineering. He worked for Owens Illinois Glass Company for 32 years as a plant manager, regional supervisor and consultant. An avid outdoorsman, Mr. Winegarden took his family on 80-mile-long annual backpacking treks in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Upon retirement in 1984, the couple built a home in Grants Pass before moving to Bend in 1999. Mr. Winegarden was still carving perfect turns at Mt. Bachelor well into his 80s.

Mrs. Winegarden worked part time as a registered nurse but primarily was a wife and mother of four, including twins. She is renowned for her superb artistic quilting. Together, Mr. and Mrs. Winegarden enjoy creating gourmet meals and exploring Oregon on epic road trips.

They have lived in Bend 20 years.