Harold and Peggy Ashford of Bend celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 18. Harold and Peggy met in the Memorial Union ballroom at Oregon State University.
The couple were married in The Dalles in 1971.
Their children include Teresa Ashford of Corvallis and Katie Ashford of Bend.
Mrs. Ashford is a fourth generation Oregonian active in community service. She has enjoyed riding and showing her Morgan horses, working with 4-H youth as a leader and working as a state 4-H judge. She has served on the Morgan Horse Association of Oregon Board, J Bar J Youth Services Board, Deschutes County 4-H Leaders Association Board, Broken Top Community Association, and Oregon State University 4-H Foundation Board.
In her spare time, Mrs. Ashford enjoys Oregon State University football and women’s basketball games, spending time on the Oregon Coast, working with their dog and horses, fishing, hiking and golfing.
Mr. Ashford was a CPA in private practice for over 40 years and was an owner of his own accounting firm for over 30 years. His history of community service is extensive and includes; Deschutes County RFPD #2 Fire Board, South Valley Bank & Trust Board of Directors, Central Oregon Youth Investment Foundation, St. Charles Hospital Board, Deschutes County Forest Authority, as well as a number of professional organizations in the accounting field. Harold also served on the Board of J Bar J Youth Services and as a Trustee on for Oregon State University Foundation. Harold was awarded the OSU Alumni Association Dan Poling award for his outstanding service to OSU.
In his spare time, Mr. Ashford enjoys time on the Oregon Coast, bird hunting, fishing, golfing and hiking the mountain trails around Central Oregon. In the fall, you can find him at Oregon State University football games tailgating with his family.
The couple has lived in Central Oregon for 45 years.
— Lisa and Rich Travis, Bend
