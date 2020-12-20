Harold and Minda Lammers, of Bend, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last week.
The couple were married on Dec. 12, 1970 at the Church of Rockwood in Portland, Oregon. They have two children, Darian (and Sarah), of Redmond and Donna (and David) Tucker, of Texas. They have three grandchildren; Anthony, Keyona and Adriana.
Mr. Lammers was born and raised in Bend and has lived here all his life. He graduated from Bend Senior High School in 1962. Mr. Lammers then served two years in the U.S. Army then returned to work as an industrial electrician for one of the last mills in Bend, Willamette Industries Korpine Division, which was located in the present day Old Mill District. He retired from the mill after 35 years.
Mrs. Lammers lived in Portland, Oregon where she graduated from Franklin High School in 1968. Mrs. Lammers worked as a beautician and then became a stay-at-home mother while her children were young and then later returned to work and retired from Safeway after 15 years.
They enjoy spending time together and with their children and grandchildren.
Mr. and Mrs. Lammers still live in the first home they purchased in Bend in 1975.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.