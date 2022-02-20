Gail and Muriel Carbiener, of Bend, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary soon with an intimate family dinner at the Sunriver Resort.
The couple were married Feb. 23, 1957, in Oakland, California. They met while both attending the University of California, Berkeley, where Gail “talked” Muriel in to marrying him.
They have three children, Terrie Peets (David) of Markleeville, Cathy Williams (Mike) of La Pine, and David Carbiener (Charmaine) of McKinleyville; 12 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Mr. Carbiener has volunteered with the Forest Service, metal detecting to find artifacts from years gone by, preferably the Oregon Trail years, in several states. He has also located and helped replace Oregon Trail markers. Gail is passionate about preserving the existing pioneer trails. He has worked tirelessly for more than 10 years on a specific project trying to stop a power company from destroying a large section of the Oregon Trail, specifically at Flagstaff Hill, Oregon.
Mrs. Carbiener loves to attend OCTA Conventions and sharing her love for living history and textiles. Before the pandemic, she would be in full costume as “Hannah Perkins” in the Spirit of the West exhibit at The High Desert Museum, but now she spends her time in the collections department and new exhibits. Muriel also loves to exercise and enjoys the classes offered at Whispering Winds, where they both reside.
They have lived in Central Oregon for 27 years.
