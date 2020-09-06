Dr. James and Denise Mahoney, of Bend, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday. The couple had a celebration planned that would have taken place at Aspen Hall on Sunday, but it was canceled due to COVID-19.
The couple was married Sept. 5, 1970, in Bend. They met at a mixer at the University of Pennsylvania where Dr. Mahoney attended school and Mrs. Mahoney attended the Moore College of Art in Philadelphia. They moved to Portland for Dr. Mahoney to finish his medical training and, after a year at Auckland Public Hospital, Auckland, New Zealand, they moved to Bend in 1978. They have one child, Elisabeth Anne Gantz, of Portland.
Dr. Mahoney was part of the medical staff at St. Charles Medical Center from 1978 to March 2007 when he retired. He enjoys all the usual Central Oregon sports but is unable, as yet, to surf the Wave. He also fundraises for Planned Parenthood of Central Oregon’s clinic.
Mrs. Mahoney is an artist and is a member of the League of Women Voters of Deschutes County, Mirror Pond Gallery and Red Chair Gallery (2010-14). She enjoys charity knitting, fiber arts, sewing and outdoor activities.
They have lived in Central Oregon 42 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.