Doug and Dottie (Miller) Porter, of Madras, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a quiet celebration in their home.
The couple were married Sept. 16, 1960 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Spokane, Washington, then borrowed their friends 1956 Ford convertible for their honeymoon in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. They have four children, Darren (and Emily), of Beaverton, Derek, of Bend, Darla (and Mark) Stromme, of Medford, and Darcy Trammel (and Mike) Trammel, of Redmond; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Mr. Porter is a life long Oregonian — born in Eugene, graduated from Springfield High School and attended Central Oregon Community College. He spent four years in the Air Force where he trained at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas then in early warning radar and aircraft control in Biloxi, Mississippi until was assigned to southern Japan and then Geiger Field, Spokane. In 1961 he worked for the Forest Service in Chemult before becoming an engineering and timber technician with the Winema, Mt. Hood, Siuslaw and Deschutes National Forests before retiring as a forest engineer on Jan. 2, 1998. He enjoys family activities, golf, bowling, hunting, fishing, woodworking, flint knapping, hiking and running. He is a member of the Elks, Fort Rock Homesteaders Association, Friends of Fish Lake, Forest Service Oldsmokeys, Fort Rock Historical Society and the Southern Japan Radar Group.
Mrs. Porter was born in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, before moving to Spokane at the age of 6. She graduated from Marycliff High School in Spokane. When the family lived in Woodvillage, she got a part time job at a grocery store to earn extra money, but after being robbed at gunpoint twice in six months, she quit and later went to work at Sears before retiring Jan. 30, 1998. She enjoys being with family, golfing, traveling, bowling, hunting, fishing and running. She has run seven Hood to Coast races and is a member of the Elks, Fort Rock Homesteaders Association and the Fort Rock Historical Society.
The couple both completed the Portland Marathon in 1984, many 10Ks, half marathons and several Bend Pole Pedal Paddle events.
They have lived in Central Oregon for more than 25 years.
