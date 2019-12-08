Daniel

Jason and Cricket (Gregorowicz) Daniel, of Bend, will celebrate their 25th anniversary with a two -week cruise through the Southern Caribbean.

The couple were married Dec. 10, 1994, at Fess Parker’s Red Lion Resort, Santa Barbara, California. Mr. Daniel’s best man, his brother Gabe, flew in from Germany where he was stationed in the U.S. Army. Mrs. Daniel’s maid of honor was her “sister” Nathalie Balzano, of Cambridge, England, who Mrs. Daniel met as an exchange student in 1987. They have one daughter, Spencer, 15, who is a Bend High cheerleader.

Mr. Daniel is the owner of Daniel Automotive. He spent his childhood tinkering on cars growing up in Jamestown, Colorado, and became a full-time mechanic in Santa Barbara and worked on President Ronald Reagan’s Jeep Willy’s at the Reagan Ranch. He has owned Daniel Automotive for 15 years and enjoys riding dirt bikes and snowmobiles, mountain biking and camping with friends and family.

Mrs. Daniel is a full-time playwright, mom and wife. She enjoys movies, theater, traveling, camping, spending time with friends and family and has developed a recent addiction to pickleball. She proudly owns her love of reality TV, Hollywood and Hallmark Christmas movies.

They have lived in Bend 24 years.