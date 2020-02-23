Bob and Margo Penington, of Bend, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with family.
The couple were married Feb. 27, 1960 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. They have three children, Larry (and Debbie), of Prineville, Dan (and Heidi), of Bend, and Anna (and Alan) Bighaus, of Bend; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Penington is from Summer Lake and met Mrs. Penington while in the U.S. Army. He worked for Bend Fish and Wildlife and was part of the aerial fish stocking program in the Central Oregon high lakes. He retired in 1991. He enjoys painting, playing music and restoring old cars.
In 1966 Mrs. Penington played an “Indian Maiden” in “The Way West” featuring Kirk Douglas, Robert Mitchum and Richard Widmark, while filming in Camp Abbott in Sunriver. She worked for Sunriver Resort Banquets until retiring in 1992.
After retiring the couple spent many years traveling to the Oregon Coast and 5th wheeling to California and Arizona.
They have lived in Central Oregon 56 years.
