Anniversary: Bob and Dellie Brell

Bob and Dellie Brell
Bob and Dellie Brell of Bend celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Dec. 23. They celebrated with family and friends at their home in Tetherow, just outside Bend.
The couple were married in 1962 in Pirmasens, Germany, where Bob was stationed and assigned to USAREUR (USA Army Europe) as a second lieutenant.
Their children include Bergen of Whitethorn, CA and Robyn (Moyer) of Bend. They have one grandson, Farleigh Ridge Walker.
Dellie is retired but previously owned a small antique business and then worked as a buyer and designer/decorator for an antique enterprise, Old House in Hog Hollow, located in Chesterfield, Missouri. She enjoys her family, our magnificent outdoors, gardening, travel and is an avid swimmer.
Bob retired in 2002 following a combined 38-year career with Monsanto Company, Novus International and BioKyowa in St. Louis, retiring as vice president marketing and sales, North America. Bob and Dellie purchased a home in 1996 and relocated to Bend in 2001. Bob was a founding board member and subsequent multi-year chair of the Century West Neighborhood Association, one of several neighborhood associations recognized by the City of Bend. He also enjoys our magnificent outdoors, golf, travel and friends and family.
The couple split their time between Bend and Green Valley, Arizona.
