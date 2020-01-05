Bill and Denyse (Moore) Pettit, of Redmond, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to the Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa in Maui, Hawaii.

The couple were married Nov. 28, 1969 in Salem. They have two children, William (and Crystel), of Bend, and Jennifer Pettit Martino, of Salem; four grandchildren.

Mr. Pettit is a Vietnam veteran, serving in the U.S. Army. His last assignment was a Plans Division Sergeant Major at the White House Communications Agency in Washington, D.C. and retired November 1991. He the was a mainframe operating systems programing and computer operations manager for Oregon Mutual Insurance Company in McMinnville until retiring October 2018. He is a life member of 1600 Communications Association, a life member of the Redmond VFW Post 4108, member of the Redmond Drifters car club and the High Desert Aire Cooled V-Dubs. He enjoys traveling in his motor home, gardening, fishing, maintaining their hot rods and Volkswagens and enjoying living and recreating in Central Oregon.

Mrs. Pettit was the owner of Denyse’s Gold Crown Hallmark in McMinnville until retiring April 2009. She enjoys gardening, hand quilting and creating and teaching stained glass art.

They have lived in Central Oregon seven years.