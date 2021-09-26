Allen L. and Shari L. Anderson, of Bend, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary recently with a luncheon and vow renewal ceremony at the Sons of Norway Lodge with family and friends. They plan to travel on a grand European river cruise and a trip to outer Mongolia and China post pandemic.
The couple were married Sept. 25, 1971, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Woodburn. They have two children Heather Yunck Anderson (and Deryl), of Salem, and Diana, of Lebanon; two grandchildren.
Mr. Anderson is a Marine Corps veteran and saw combat in Vietnam. He attended Illinois Wesleyan University, where is a member of the Acacia Fraternity, and Mount Angel College and holds degrees in behavioral science and real estate. He was a Right of Way agent in both the public and private sectors for over 38 years working for the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Universal Field Services in Tulsa, Oklahoma. While living in Troutdale, he served on the Sweetbriar Farm Homeowners’ Association, the Troutdale Planning Commission and the Multnomah Cable Regulatory Commission, where he helped set up television cable services in the county. After retiring Oct. 1, 1999, he began studying Chinese and traveled to China five times including attending Dalian University of Technology. He enjoys tai chi, zumba, cardio fitness, knotting, pottery and participating in haiku groups.
Mrs. Anderson was a special education and elementary teacher with the Woodburn and Reynolds School District and was a deputy sheriff with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department before retiring Sept. 9, 2002, with over 25 years of combined service. She has been a certified tai chi instructor for over 15 years and currently volunteers with the Humane Society of Central Oregon Thrift Store, she’s a co-group leader with NCOB Bethlehem Inn Cooks, a member of the Bend Elks Lodge and has helped with Christmas box distribution and summer camp, a member of the Soroptimist Club of Bend, president of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and a member of the Sons of Norway Lodge of Bend.
They’ve lived in Central Oregon for 21 years.
