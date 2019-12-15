Bob and Alice (Jensen) Finch will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

The couple were married, Dec. 19, 1959, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Portland after only knowing each other five months. They have one son, Dave, of Bend, and two grandchildren, Grace, 14 and Nolan, 11, both of Bend.

Mr. Finch worked as a credit manager of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs for 23 years until retiring Jan. 3, 1997. He enjoys reading, genealogy, walking 6 to 7 miles a week, family and cruising. Mrs. Finch was an elementary school secretary in Madras before retiring Jan. 31, 1998. She enjoys cruising, spending time with family, baking and cooking, making quilts and doing water aerobics at Juniper Swim and Fitness Center.

They have lived in Central Oregon 47 years.