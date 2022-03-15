Pigeons Press Shot - Slide Close.jpg

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Let’s be honest: Pigeons Playing Ping Pong is a silly name for a band.

But this Baltimore-based four-piece is serious about its jams. You can hear that all over their new album “Perspective,” which features a whole bunch of funk bass lines, high-energy horns and danceable grooves, plus a very sturdy rhythmic backbone running through the whole thing.

In a genre where bands have a tendency to lift off and then float around for a little too long, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong is a jam band with its feet planted firmly on the ground. Nothing silly about that!

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong: $25, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, doors open 7:30 p.m., Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, midtownballroom.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

