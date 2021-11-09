The adventurous Bay Area electro-roots trio Dirtwire has a 1,200-word bio on its website. And it’s pretty well-written and packed with information! Here are a few selected passages:
• Dirtwire’s sound is informed by its members travels, “from the favelas in Brazil, Femi Kuti’s Shrine in Lagos, Tokyo’s bluegrass clubs, Ayahuasca ceremonies in Central America, Gamelan performances in Bali, desert festivals in the Australian Outback, and the 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s modernized new capital Astana.” Hopefully they’re members of a frequent flyer program!
• Dirtwire plays an incredible array of instruments, including “West African kamale ngonis, jaw harps, space fiddles, whamola basses, Rickenbacher electric 12 string guitars, bowed Banjos and mouth harps from around the globe, all interwoven into modern laptop beat creation.” You can hear that in the band’s sound, which sits somewhere near the intersection of world music, organic electronica, electrified folk and psychedelic blues.
• The band’s 2019 album “Electric River,” according to the bio, “explores Dirtwire’s ritualistic practice of taking psilocybin mushrooms and conjuring musical transmissions from other dimensions.” Says member David Satori (who is also in the popular band Beats Antique): “That’s a huge part of our creative inspiration. We feel it opens up a door to connecting to the elusive great mystery of life, in a different and more profound way. Our senses are heightened to the infinite potential of sound.”
Dirtwire’s most recent release is a long song called “Mid-America Hotel” that pairs one of the band’s far-out blues with a tale about a powerful psychedelic experience spoken by American spiritual teacher and yoga guru Ram Dass. You can hear it at music.dirtwire.net.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.