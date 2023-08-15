There's something about the sound and style of the electric guitar that attracts not only virtuoso players, but also people who worship virtuoso players. From Jimi Hendrix to Eddie Van Halen to Derek Trucks to Kaki King, the greatest electric guitarists tend to hold a rarified place in the history of pop and rock music.
Steve Vai is one of those players. The native New Yorker started his career with the great Frank Zappa and has been piloting an endlessly interesting and varied solo career for four decades. He has played with everyone from David Lee Roth to Mary J. Blige to Polyphia, earning three Grammy awards and a sizable, passionate fan base along the way.
But it's not his recorded catalog or his accolades that make Vai a favorite of guitar geeks everywhere. What makes Vai a must-see is his wildly expressive, almost extraterrestrial playing style, which encompasses a number of unique techniques honed through rigorous practice and many years of experience. He is truly a world-class guitarist, and getting a chance to watch him work in person is a treat. Central Oregon's guitar obsessives (and casuals, for that matter) will have a chance to do just that Thursday night at the Midtown Ballroom.
Steve Vai: 9 p.m. Thursday, doors open 8 p.m., $39.50, Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, midtownballroom.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
