Sonically speaking, Clutch and Amigo the Devil seem like slightly odd tourmates. The former is a bluesy hard rock band from Maryland that rumbles like few others. And the latter, from Florida, specializes in a particularly infernal brand of heavy folk.
The reason they work well together is both Clutch and Amigo the Devil work in the darker corners of their musical neighborhoods, often singing about love, loss, betrayal and death. These are true underground powerhouses that pair up nicely because they tap into the trials and tribulations of life while at the same time putting smiles on their fans’ faces.
Speaking of which: If you like one, you’ll probably like the other, so show up on time. Maybe you’ll dig Nate Bergman, too.
Clutch, with Amigo the Devil and Nate Bergman: 8 p.m. Monday, doors open 7 p.m., $35, Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, midtownballroom.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
