There are two shows on the schedule this week at Volcanic Theatre Pub, and fans of loud, boisterous, gravel-throated punk rock should go see Chicago's Flatfoot 56 and local faves Beyond the Lamplight Friday night. (The latter has a new single out, by the way, with an album in the works and expected to come out next year.)
If loud, boisterous, gravel-throated punk rock doesn’t sound like your cup of tea, turn your attention to Thursday night’s Midnight North show at VTP. This band is sort of the polar opposite of those aforementioned bands, offering an easygoing, carefully crafted, highly polished take on folk-rock, roots-pop, Americana … whatever you want to call it.
Midnight North’s lineup includes a famous name: Grahame Lesh, son of Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh. But the band buries this fact in their official bio because the younger Lesh is surrounded by great players in Midnight North, and so we’re burying it here, too. Check out their 2021 album “There’s Always a Story,” which was released on the Infamous Stringdusters’ record label and is full of songs that are soulful, catchy and compelling.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.