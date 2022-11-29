Photo Nov 10 2022, 8 41 38 PM.jpg

Hear the Americana strains of Midnight North Thursday at Volcanic Theatre Pub in Bend.

 Ryan West

There are two shows on the schedule this week at Volcanic Theatre Pub, and fans of loud, boisterous, gravel-throated punk rock should go see Chicago's Flatfoot 56 and local faves Beyond the Lamplight Friday night. (The latter has a new single out, by the way, with an album in the works and expected to come out next year.)

If loud, boisterous, gravel-throated punk rock doesn’t sound like your cup of tea, turn your attention to Thursday night’s Midnight North show at VTP. This band is sort of the polar opposite of those aforementioned bands, offering an easygoing, carefully crafted, highly polished take on folk-rock, roots-pop, Americana … whatever you want to call it.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

