Some people love Mickey Avalon’s synth-heavy, foul-mouthed hip-hop. Some people hate it. There probably aren’t that many people in between.
For artists, it has always been better to provoke strong reactions than no reaction at all. Being polarizing is a good thing, especially in the age of social media, “stan” culture, warring opinions and a growing trend toward tribalism.
Personally, I don’t love Avalon’s music, but I can hear the appeal: His songs are invariably catchy, and even if the things he raps about — sex and drugs, mostly — aren’t my thing, the way he raps about them — in this dead-eyed, laid-back drawl — is unique and mildly charming. To his credit, he has carved out a successful music career for himself after an early life pockmarked with more tragedy and struggle than one person should have to bear. Kudos to him for overcoming that stuff and making it.
Avalon will return to Bend Wednesday, Feb. 23, on tour behind his 2020 album, “Speak of the Devil.” It’ll be his fifth show here in the past 10 years, proving that there are plenty of Central Oregonians who love what Avalon does, or at least are willing to pay to watch him do it.
Mickey Avalon, with Vocab Slick, DJ True Justice, J. Meast and Amsterdam: $20 in advance, $25 at the door; 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, doors open 7 p.m.; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
