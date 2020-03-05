Author Melissa Crandall met Roger Henneous and Belle in 1997. The meeting would stick with her for the next 18 years.
Crandall and her husband lived in the Portland area at the time, and Crandall, who grew up in upstate New York, missed the East Coast. An animal lover all her life, she started visiting the Oregon Zoo — then known as the Washington Park Zoo — and found out they were looking for volunteers to help out with the elephant herd’s matriarch, Belle, who had just had surgery on her foot.
“I pretty much broke the speed of sound signing up to do this,” Crandall said recently from her home in Connecticut. “The thought that I could do something so closely aligned with the elephants was just an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”
The day she volunteered she met Henneous, the zoo’s senior elephant keeper since 1971. Crandall’s new book and first full-length nonfiction offering, “Elephant Speak: A Devoted Keeper’s Life Among the Herd,” which she will present at reading events at Roundabout Books on Friday and Sunriver Books & Music on Saturday, focuses on Henneous’ story.
While Henneous and Crandall didn’t speak much that night, Crandall was struck by the obvious affection between keeper and animal that she witnessed.
“I guess I could say luck had a hand in putting me together with Roger, but I really think it was fate that put us together,” Crandall said. “We are so much of the same mind. In fact, I was talking with him today, and we both said that we didn’t spend that much time together, and we certainly didn’t do a lot of talking. But some type of connection was forged.”
Crandall, known for her speculative and science fiction novels and short stories, including novels in the “Star Trek,” “Earth 2” and “Quantum Leap” series early in her career, knew she wanted to write about Henneous and the elephants in some capacity. She finally reached out to the zoo in 2015, and they put her in touch with Henneous, who didn’t remember her at first.
“I had originally contacted the zoo just saying I wanted to do this story about elephants and their keepers — a fiction story — and I had no idea how elephants were cared for,” Crandall said. “So they put me in touch with someone who used to work with the elephants, and he haphazardly said, ‘Well, Roger’s still alive, I can give you his contact information.’ But he warned me that Roger does nothing with computers: He won’t do email, nothing. So I wrote this letter, and I introduced myself and kind of reminded him of how we’d met, and then I heard nothing for about six or eight weeks.”
Then Crandall received an email from Henneous’ daughter.
“She said that he had shown her the letter, and they’d talked and that he was willing to talk to me once,” she said. “And by the end of that conversation, which lasted four hours, we decided that we would work together.”
“Elephant Speak” resulted from nearly five years of research and interviews with Henneous and other elephant keepers who worked with him. Henneous’ work would revolutionize elephant care in zoos, and many of his innovations — such as the “elephant restraint device,” which contains elephants and creates a barred barrier allowing keepers to work with the animals safely, per Crandall’s blog — are used today.
Henneous built on the work of his predecessor, Al Tucker. Tucker was hired to care for the zoo’s first elephant, Rosie.
“Rather than force his way of doing things on Rosie, he watched her and he let her tell him what worked for her, and that began the basis of how he would work with elephants,” Crandall said. “And that’s how he trained Roger, and Roger built on that.”
“This was an era where often elephants were not met with a lot of sympathy,” she added. “They’re very intimidating creatures. A lot of times, people are frightened of them, and when you’re frightened of something, some people — the fear comes out as violence. We’ve all the heard stories of elephants being kept in isolation or being beaten or being starved or any one of a number of horrible things. What Roger developed was the idea that being able to be in control of a situation with an animal that big requires intellect. You have to apply intellect; you can’t apply violence. You apply kindness.”
Before meeting Henneous, Crandall already had an affinity for elephants in particular. She wrote several nonfiction articles before “Elephant Speak,” but writing a full-length nonfiction work provided its own set of challenges.
“When I started this, I took the view that no one was gonna tell me no, I couldn’t write this book — that this book was gonna get written one way or the other,” she said. “And if I had to self-publish it, I would publish it. But I felt that Roger’s story was so important to get out, not only to show the changes that have come about in the care of elephants, but that — I’d heard too often that zookeepers are ... terrible people, they abuse their animals. That went directly against everything I had observed at the zoo as a volunteer, and everything I was hearing in talking with Roger.”
