Normally, you'd have to go to the forest or at least be outdoors to catch a glimpse of beetles, and yet there will be seven of the critters crawling the walls of Cowgirl Cash when First Friday Art Walk returns to downtown Bend and the Old Mill District this week.
The bugs in "Beetle Series: #1-7" range from 11-by-17 inches to 24-by-28 inches, painted on salvaged wood repurposed by Norris' woodworking father, Walt Norris.
Though there won't be a reception per se, Norris will be on hand at the Brooks Street store from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday during Art Walk along with his oil depictions of a ten-lined June beetle (aka June Bug), golden jewel beetle, metallic wood-boring beetle and four others. Norris, who's long been a painter of birds, doesn't posture as though he's an expert in insects.
"I'm learning a lot about them, and really, it's simply just a wonder. When I'm painting out in the forest, I come across a lot of different organisms. I'm in nature, I'm with it, and so it's all around me," Norris said. "And so I've been kind of yearning to break it down to its simpler parts, and just focus on that … to respond to just, say like a beetle, and what comes up when you're looking at this creature."
Beetles play a role in the health and survival of forests, Norris said. The dimorphic flower longhorn beetle, for example, is considered a pollinating beetle, and the four-spotted ladybird beetle, of the Coccinellidae family of ladybugs, feeds on aphids, he notes in descriptions of the pieces in the exhibit.
"I'm thinking about these creatures being around for so many years already, and seeing them evolve, or just simply having a nostalgic moment of remembering childhood when you first saw a june bug fly at you. That feeling that you get, and then as you age, you can see how these wondrous things are part of the bigger whole. I want it to be about discovery. … I just want people to have a reason to connect, you know?"
