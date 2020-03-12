Looking for a more rockin’ St. Patrick’s Day bash? Here are a couple of options:
• There’s no St. Paddy’s Day bash like a McMenamins St. Paddy’s Day bash. The Old St. Francis School’s annual blowout may fall on Tuesday, but the venue has a full day of music planned throughout the hotel. Funk and fusion will take over Father Luke’s Room, starting with local instrumental group Groovasaur. Northern California funk-soul band and Bend regular Object Heavy closes out the evening. Check mcmenamins.com for the full schedule.
Object Heavy, with Groovasaur: 4 p.m. Tuesday; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
• If you’d rather punk than funk, head to the music scene’s downtown living room, M&J Tavern, on Tuesday for a raucous bill headlined by Bend power trio The Roof Rabbits. Local scrappy surf-punks Helga and Mill Finger — a new Bend band that “would like to record as many songs as possible” and release them for free, per its website — will also perform. Get the green beer dye and crank up the volume.
The Roof Rabbits, Helga, Mill Finger: 9 p.m. Tuesday; free; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/events/155166935588236 or 541-389-1410.
