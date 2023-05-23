cdt_nye2022_group.jpg

Call Down Thunder plays Wednesday at McMenamins Old St. Francis School in Bend.

McMenamins Old St. Francis School in Bend has a number of good concerts on the horizon, including North Carolina-based Americana band Bombadil on June 7, campy Russian rock band Igor and Red Elvises on June 21 and indie-pop singer-songwriter Marielle Kraft on Sept. 27.

But first, the place will host Call Down Thunder, a local Grateful Dead tribute band made up of guitarists Eli Madden and Dave Pettibone, bassist Chip Fieberg and drummer Jon Swift. Together, those four dudes play faithful takes on Dead faves, and they let your dancin' feet do the rest, so be sure to bring those with ya.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

