For years, Third Street Pub in Bend hosted extreme metal shows featuring both local and touring bands of the black metal, death metal, doom and thrash varieties — the kind of stuff that isn’t necessarily welcomed with open arms at every venue in town.

But that place is gone, leaving those kinds of shows more or less homeless. The Capitol has hosted some, and this weekend, Silver Moon Brewing will pick up some of the death metal slack with an absolutely brutal four-band bill.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.