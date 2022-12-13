For years, Third Street Pub in Bend hosted extreme metal shows featuring both local and touring bands of the black metal, death metal, doom and thrash varieties — the kind of stuff that isn’t necessarily welcomed with open arms at every venue in town.
But that place is gone, leaving those kinds of shows more or less homeless. The Capitol has hosted some, and this weekend, Silver Moon Brewing will pick up some of the death metal slack with an absolutely brutal four-band bill.
Opening the show will be two relatively new local bands, crust punks Pain Without End and noisy sludge band EyeStabGuts. Also playing is Mazaroth from Portland, a band that plays seriously old school death metal that sounds like it’s emanating from some deep, dark, hellish cave. If you check ‘em out, just know that these dudes are into gory imagery.
The fourth band on the bill is one of the longest running metal acts — maybe the longest — in Central Oregon, Damage OverDose from Warm Springs. Since 1997, the band has been cranking out high-quality death metal that incorporates a Native American perspective and more groove than a lot of their contemporaries, giving the music a slightly more approachable feel. Think Slayer but scarier! Anyway, Damage OverDose is currently recording, with plans to release something next year.
Mazaroth, Damage OverDose, Pain Without End and EyeStabGuts: 7 p.m. Saturday, $15, Silver Moon, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, silvermoonbrewing.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
