Winter weather is coming to Central Oregon. In a world that feels like it has been turned upside down over the past two (or more) years, there aren’t that many certainties left. One of them is this: Winter weather is coming to Central Oregon. And soon.
Here’s another certainty: The Maxwell Friedman Group is ready, willing and able to warm you up, baby. The Bend-based funk, jazz ‘n’ soul powerhouse has played a handful of gigs around the region this summer, and now it’s turning its attention to the aptly named Changing Seasons Concert Series down at The Commons on Northwest Brooks Street.
If you go, look for the mob of puffy-coated folks with beverages in their hands basking in the warm glow of organ prodigy Friedman and his band of capable good-times dealers. Their vibrant sound is versatile, but its highest and best use is for making people move and groove as if they’ve lost control of their movers and groovers. (They probably have.)
Friedman is only 17, yet he has already shared the stage with big-timers like Karl Denson, Leftover Salmon, The Greyboy Allstars, ALO, Skerik and The New Mastersounds. Catch him playing a free Friday-night show in your town while you still can.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
