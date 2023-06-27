mattheadshot2022-202.jpg

Matt the Electrician

 Submitted photo

Matt the Electrician is not an electrician, but a folk singer and songwriter, and a well-established one at that. Born in California, the guy has been part of the vaunted Austin, Texas music scene for closing in on two decades, and he released the first of his 13 albums way back in 1998. You don’t make it in Austin and work as a professional musician for that long without knowing what you're doing.

Indeed, Matt’s songs are consistently compelling and relatable, not to mention catchy. Take, for example, those on his latest record, 2021’s “We Imagined an Ending,” which showcase his sharp storytelling skills and his sense of sonic ambition. Its songs are folk-based, certainly, but they are dressed up with interesting production and arrangement choices that put the “pop” in Matt the Electrician’s brand of folk-pop.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.