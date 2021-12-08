This weekend, the Central Oregon Mastersingers will gather for its annual Christmas concert at the Tower Theatre, performing live in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Well, make that “annual” until 2020, the year the earth stopped in its tracks, or at least everything on the planet did. In fact, it’s been exactly two years since the Central Oregon Mastersingers last gathered to sing live together on any stage, but more specifically, the Tower’s, according to director Christian Clark.
The concert harks back to an early slogan that referred to the historic downtown Bend hall as “Bend’s living room.” The Tower has become a major focal point of December entertainment, as this and recent issues of this magazine will attest. This year, the last few weeks have been a whirlwind of Yuletide events, concerts and movies. That annual entertainment includes the Mastersingers’ yearly (not last year, we’ve been over this) Christmas performances at the Tower.
This season, Clark has created a program titled “Here We Come A-Caroling,” heralding a choir that is more than a little amped to belt out holiday favorites along with a few newer gems and other surprises.
“It’s just a concert of tunes that, for the most part, are recognizable and fun and audience favorites and choir member favorites, and we’re sprinkling in a few new pieces as well, just to give us something to work on, to keep us challenged learning a couple of new pieces,” he said. The Dove String Quartet will join the 45-voice choir and will also play a few instrumental tunes.
After its last Tower performance, the Mastersingers had been in the process of preparing a spring 2020 concert that had to be scrapped at the onset of the shutdown. The ensemble kept in touch via a private Facebook group, and eventually went on its usual summer hiatus.
By fall 2020, “I knew we had to do something to stay together, so we held some online Zoom rehearsals, and we prepared a couple of virtual choir videos,” Clark said.
Finding the virtual rehearsal process cumbersome, and even somewhat disheartening for some members, Clark said, the Mastersingers’ subsequent convenings were of a social nature outdoors, or digital — at least, that is, until rehearsals for this weekend’s performances began Oct. 4.
The Mastersingers have added more than a dozen new members, via attrition more than addition. For rehearsals, the choir has taken ventilation precautions and required its members to be vaccinated. They’ve been rehearsing in masks, which they’ll also don for the weekend performances.
“People really want to be there, and it’s just really feeding our souls being able to meet and sing every week,” Clark said. “The excitement from this choir, it’s just hard to contain. Everyone’s so excited.”
