High Desert Chamber Music is accepting applications to perform in a May 6 Master Class with cellist Ben Hong of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
Presented in partnership with the Cascade School of Music, the event will be held at the First Presbyterian Church from 10 a.m. to noon and will be free and open to the public.
Hong is on the faculty of USC’s Thornton School of Music and appeared as the featured soloist in the movie “The Soloist,” starring Jaime Foxx. Hong performed at the Staples Center in part of a program to celebrate Kobe Bryant’s life and frequently presents clinics and masterclasses in the U.S. and abroad.
“Showcasing exceptionally talented students from around Oregon is one of the highlights of our educational outreach,” said Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “Mr. Hong is a sought-after clinician, instructor, and coach, and we are excited to present this offering to young cellists in the region.”
The deadline to apply is March 31. All students who submit an application will receive complimentary admission to attend Hong's May 5 performance at the Tower Theatre. Applications are available online at cascadeschoolofmusic.org or highdesertchambermusic.com.
