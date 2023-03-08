HDCM CSM with Hong.jpg

Los Angeles Philharmonic cellist Ben Hong will hold a cello master class May 6 in Bend.

High Desert Chamber Music is accepting applications to perform in a May 6 Master Class with cellist Ben Hong of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. 

Presented in partnership with the Cascade School of Music, the event will be held at the First Presbyterian Church from 10 a.m. to noon and will be free and open to the public.

