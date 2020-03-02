American-made country singer-songwriter Margo Price is headed to Bend.
The Illinois-born rising star will perform at Oregon Spirit Distillers at 7 p.m. June 16 as part of KSJJ 102.9-FM’s country concert series. Price’s husband and collaborator Jeremy Ivey will also perform. Tickets cost $37 plus fees in advance and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at bendticket.com.
Price earned national attention with her debut studio album, “Midwest Farmer’s Daughter,” released in 2016. She released her second studio album, “All American Made,” in 2017 and was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2019 Grammy Awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.