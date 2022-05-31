_images_uploads_gallery_Margo_Price_by_Bobbi_Rich_3_-_300dpi.jpg

Country artist and soon-to-be published memoirist Margo Price performs Sunday at Oregon Spirit Distillers in Bend.

Margo Price has reached “wrote a memoir” status, and that’s awesome. She deserves it.

Ten years ago, Price was a struggling singer-songwriter whose brand of country music — rowdy and honest, with roots in the genre’s traditions — wasn’t gaining much traction in Nashville. Then, she ditched Music City’s conventional path, put out her incredible 2016 album “Midwest Farmer’s Daughter” on Jack White’s Third Man Records label, and her career took off from there.

“Midwest Farmer’s Daughter” made a bunch of lists of 2016’s best albums, and in 2017, she released a follow-up, “All American Made,” that was equally lauded. It was named the best country/Americana album of that year by no less than Rolling Stone, and a year later, Price earned her first Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, alongside mega-stars like Luke Combs, H.E.R. and Dua Lipa.

This weekend, Price will bring her pitch-perfect twang-rock show to Bend in support of her third album, “That’s How Rumors Get Started,” which came out in 2020. If you already know her music, that’s great. If you don’t, but you’re excited that Jon Pardi, The Chicks and Maren Morris are coming to Bend this summer, you owe it to yourself to get acquainted with Price between now and Sunday.

Oh, and her first book, “Maybe We’ll Make It: A Memoir,” comes out in October. That’s awesome. She deserves it.

Margo Price, with Jeremy Ivey: $37, 7 p.m. Sunday, doors open 6 p.m., Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend, bendticket.com.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

