The Sisters Folk Festival is a wonderful thing that happens in Sisters every year, but the Sisters Folk Festival is also a year-round organization dedicated to supporting the cultural arts in town through programs in local schools, connecting with local businesses and putting on events for local humans.
It's a wonderful thing.
And this summer, Sisters Folk Festival Presents will … um … present a summer concert series featuring five nationally touring acts that play a lot more than just folk music. First up is MarchFourth, the larger-than-life big band that uses guitar and bass, lots of horns and percussion, costumes, choreography and more to create an irresistible spectacle of funk, jazz, rock and fun. They used to be called the MarchFourth Marching Band and have dropped the "Marching Band" part of their official name, but just knowing that little factoid will give you an idea of what they do.
MarchFourth will turn Sisters Art Works into one big party Thursday night, and then rest of the summer concert series schedule looks like this:
July 21 — Rising Appalachia
GO! Text Alerts
Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more
July 30 — Watchhouse
Aug. 5 — Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius
Aug. 11 — Southern Avenue & Jontavious Willis
MarchFourth: $25 adult, $12 youth in advance, $30 adult, $17 youth day of show, 7 p.m. Thursday, doors open 6 p.m. Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters, sistersfolkfestival.org.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.