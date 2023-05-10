Clever as always when it comes to packaging and presenting great bands and great shows, local promoter Gabe Johnson and his Parallel 44 Presents company are bringing not one but two touring funky powerhouses to Bend Thursday night.

They're calling the show The 5/11 Funk Fiesta, which we here at GO! believe should be a national holiday in future years. Even if that never happens, however, please know that this particular party features dance-worthy sounds from both sides of the country.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

