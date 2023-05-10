Clever as always when it comes to packaging and presenting great bands and great shows, local promoter Gabe Johnson and his Parallel 44 Presents company are bringing not one but two touring funky powerhouses to Bend Thursday night.
They're calling the show The 5/11 Funk Fiesta, which we here at GO! believe should be a national holiday in future years. Even if that never happens, however, please know that this particular party features dance-worthy sounds from both sides of the country.
First up, we have the return of Portland's own MarchFourth, which is a brass band, a funk-rock machine, a traveling circus and a marching band all rolled up into one and touring behind its new EP "Worth It." Truly, if you have never experienced the spectacle of a MarchFourth show, here is your chance to get right with the universe.
Joining MarchFourth on the bill is Sophistafunk, all the way from Syracuse, New York. These cats are probably best known as buddies with celebrity chef Guy Fieri (they are the house band on one of his 47 shows on the Food Network), but they are buddies with Guy because he digs their music, and he digs their music because Sophistafunk is an irresistible funk-meets-hip-hop dance party. You'll probably dig it, too.
MarchFourth, Sophistafunk and Sonic Benders: 8 p.m. Thursday, doors open 7 p.m., $25 in advance, $30 at the door, Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, parallel44presents.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
