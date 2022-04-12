Redmond’s High Desert Music Hall continues its hot streak Friday night with three good pop-rock bands — two local and one passing through.

The non-locals are Marble, a group half from Seattle and half from Portland that’s currently on tour celebrating its new album “The Shadow in Me.” Marble’s music is poppy and rockin’, but it’s also dark and dramatic and gloomy. The band’s bio includes a quote by Angus Nisbet of Right Chord Music comparing Marble to The Kills and Chelsea Wolfe, and that’s spot on. Kudos, Angus!

Opening the show will be eclectic Bend rockers Night Channels and The Color Study, two bands responsible for two of the best locally released recordings of the past few years.

Marble, with The Color Study and Night Channels: $12, 8 p.m. Friday, High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond, highdesertmusichall.com.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

