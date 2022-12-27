There are many different ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve.
There’s the drinking way. The dancing-the-night-away way. The staying-home-and-snacking way. The snowshoe-in-the-moonlight way. And probably others. Fill in your own way here!
This year, Central Oregon has a handful of options for those of us who want to usher in 2023 to the sound of live music. There’s a little something for everyone here — reggae, rock, ’80s music, punk, dance music and beyond. Surely, you can find something below that beats staying home and snacking. Well … something that beats staying home. Snacking is hard to beat.
The Midtown Ballroom (51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend) will host an evening of reggae music, featuring local bands Indubious and Strive Roots, plus headliner Mike Love, a hirsute Hawaiian who plays a particularly upbeat, catchy and positive brand of reggae. The guy has performed all over the world, sharing the stage with Bend faves like Jack Johnson, Rebelution and Michael Franti among others. 9 p.m. Saturday, doors open 8 p.m., $35, midtownballroom.com.
Silver Moon Brewing (24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend) is gathering some local acts on New Year’s Eve, and the range of styles represented here is impressive. The lineup includes busy Central Oregon rappers J. Meast and The Clumzys, veteran folk-punk artist Jeshua Marshall, local psychedelic pop-rock bands The Color Study and The Rum Peppers, a late-night EDM set by DJ Roxy and a performance by the Bend Burlesque Co. That’s a nice cross-section of local talent! 7 p.m. Saturday, $15 in advance, $20 at the door, silvermoonbrewing.com.
They’re having a totally tubular party at The Belfry (302 E. Main Ave., Sisters), where party-friendly Central Oregon mainstay Brent Alan and his Funky Friends will play a New Year’s Eve ’80s party. Wear your ’80s attire, brush up on your Roger Rabbit dance and get ready to get down to Alan and said friends’ funky take on ’80s faves. The price of entry includes a champagne toast! 8 p.m. Saturday, $25, belfryevents.com.
At Spoken Moto (310 SW Industrial Way, Bend), they’re calling their New Year’s Eve happening Shindig, and it features five bands and a DJ to end the night with a dance party. It’s also free to get in. Here’s the schedule:
6-6:45 p.m. — Samaras (sludge-folk)
7-7:45 p.m. — Speedway Sleeper (one-man looping band)
8-8:45 p.m. — Moon Rattles (rock)
9-9:45 p.m. — Via For Real (psychedelic rock
10-10:45 p.m. — Helga (people’s punk)
11 p.m.-12 a.m. — DJ Bello (Latin dance music)
Beloved dive bar ragers: Head to M&J Tavern (102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend) for a local double-bill of cranked-up guitars courtesy punk-blues favorites Blackflowers Blacksun and resurgent surf-rock band Shade 13, who disappeared for a while but now are back and playing gigs again. 9 p.m. Free.
Finally, at The Capitol (190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend), they’re promising a night of dancing, good vibes and bass music courtesy DJ/producers Mitch Please and Chef’n. Chef’n is the brand of my ice cream scoop! Probably two different Chef’ns. Anyway … there is no time listed for this one because that’s not really how parties work, is it? Just show up ready to get low.
