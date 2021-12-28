In last week’s GO! Magazine, we asked five local folks who make live music happen to reflect on 2021 and its effect on their livelihoods. Their answers were a mix of devastation, resignation, relief, uncertainty and hope for the future. That is no surprise: The past two years have been a roller-coaster of cancellations, false starts, new policies and lost income in their industry.
But that was just the first part of the story. This week, we return to those same five people for a look into the future. Even as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 looms, they are trying to approach 2022 with a healthy dose of cautious optimism. Lovers of live music: Let’s hope that optimism — and their perseverance — evolves into a new reality for local concerts that allows for a variety of experiences in a variety of spaces, soundtracked by a wide variety of sounds.
How has your approach to what you do changed over the past two years?
“We probably expected too much to spring back to normal during the past year. Venues were ready, and more artists decided to return to the road and the stage. Yet theatergoers were less enthusiastic. Showgoers now seem to apply a subjective risk/reward formula to their entertainment choices. How much do I really want to see that artist? What are the odds I can see them again in the future? Is this show likely to actually occur? Are the price and time worth the risk of being exposed to infection? How will I feel about being in a crowd when the show day comes? Presenters like the Tower are responding by offering a reasonably priced and varied lineup, keeping the venue safely prepped and open and being flexible whenever and however patrons answer those questions.”
“I am taking a ‘less is more’ approach: Carefully picking which shows I want to present and passing on many others. Focusing on quality not quantity. I am also personally focusing on the simple joys of the concert experience and our community’s potential for vibrance, away from the partying and excesses of the industry. There is also an abundance of caution that is the natural result of a very demoralizing and traumatically disappointing 20 months for most of us. Many of us, myself included, confide that we have nightmares about our identities and livelihoods all going away again in a moment. I’m sure this will all evolve organically over time and hopefully some of the post-traumatic anxiety many of us feel will fade before long. For now, this new ‘joyous-yet-careful-and-cautious’ approach feels like the right strategic adjustment for this current time and place.”
“Everything has changed. The biggest issue I have seen is that artists are asking for the same or more than before, but we do not have the sales to support the asking price, not to mention (costs have) gone up. Nearly every venue has increased costs and added costs for ‘COVID cleanup.’ Food is more expensive. Gas is more expensive. It all means a concert that was $15 in 2019 is now $20 or $22. We are doing about a third of our normal amount of concerts because artists don’t want to come to a smaller market. They only want to hit the major markets. So we are fighting to get shows that underperform and that is not a winning business model.”
“COVID has changed how everyone operates. When booking events, we all must consider where we will be in two or six months. We don’t know where we’ll be, so negotiating contracts, offers and artists has changed profoundly. There’s a ‘COVID clause’ in every contract. Offers are nowhere near the offers we did pre-pandemic. Agents, managers, promoters and venue owners are all trying to work together to make every event successful during a pandemic … and I think it will remain this way for the foreseeable future.”
“One of my favorite lessons of this past year was learning to check my assumptions about how specific roles need to be staffed. We had the most incredible group of people show up to make our concerts happen. From our ticket takers and ushers to riggers and bar staff, we had people of all ages and backgrounds coming together to provide the most amazing experiences possible — but teenagers and retired people saved the day. We had a larger turnout of new staff members in those two areas than any other and it was an awesome experience that provided us with fresh eyes on how we do things.”
What’s the best thing people can do right now to help move the local scene toward normal?
“The biggest factor in the return to live music (for Hayden Homes Amphitheater) was the willingness of the public to get vaccinated and take precautions to help slow the spread of the virus. All of our staff were vaccinated, too, which helped to keep our guests and visiting artists safe.”
“GET VACCINATED. As a business owner, I’d love to tell people, ‘Hey! Go to concerts. Buy tickets. Enjoy live music again!’ But the reality is people are still worried about getting COVID and it is still very active especially during winter, so people don’t feel 100% comfortable indoors at live concerts even if we have an enforced vaccine policy. We still have surges of COVID cases happening and a lot of people just don’t have the extra money to go to concerts, so for those of us producing them, it is a very slow roll back into ‘normal.’ If people want to help venues and promoters, they could make donations, buy merchandise, or buy concert tickets as gifts for friends that do go to concerts.”
“We’ve made difficult decisions based on data and personal experience. If we felt it wasn’t safe to open, we didn’t. We remained closed and canceled many events over the past 22 months. It has not been easy. So, I believe it’s time we accept where we are with this virus and begin to make personal decisions on how we live through it. This is normal now, and it’s going to be here for a while. However, people need to attend shows and support independent venues. If they don’t feel safe, they can still purchase a ticket, merchandise or donate to support the artists and venues. We’ll need to be here when things look brighter (because) we need to heal together. We need to connect again. We need to understand that we all have stories, and I know few better places for that to occur than at events, theaters and live music.”
“The biggest factor in the return to live music has been an irrepressible passion and desperate desire for the medicinal collective connectivity that the concert experience can provide. By many 2020 metrics and standards, we really shouldn’t even be doing shows now because the pandemic really hasn’t gone away. But the ‘calculus of consequence’ has evolved and changed in the collective consciousness since then. Ultimately, it’s safe to say that for most of us our perception of the costs started to eclipse our perception of the risks and we just couldn’t live like that any longer. Here we are, coming back, each in our own unique way. The best thing people can do is to show performers, promoters, venue staff, industry professionals and each other a whole ton of gratitude, deference, grace, compassion, kindness and empathy.”
