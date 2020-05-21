Whether you’re looking for a boho-chic addition to your hanging plans or going full out ’70s for your rooms, macrame is a great addition for a little bit of vintage flair.
While websites like Etsy are full of ready-made and beautifully handcrafted wall hangings and plant holders, making something out of macrame at home isn’t as intimidating as it looks. It may just take some time to get the hang of it.
The craft has been around for centuries, with many pointing to the 13th century Arabic rug makers as the key point in macrame’s history of popularity.
European sailors and tradesmen would pick up the basics on their travels and bring them back, making belts, hammocks and other utilitarian items.
It’s risen to popularity in Western culture at least a couple of times, once in the Victorian era and again in the 1970s, when everything from wall dividers to even bikinis were being made in the knotted cord craft.
Macrame has recently risen again in popularity, adorning the walls of Instagram influencers and proud plant parents. While there are a ton of YouTube videos, Pinterest boards and websites devoted to macrame, you can always deviate and make your own based on what you have lying around your house.
Macrame wall hanging sampler
What you’ll need:
- Approximately 64 feet (or more depending on how long you want your piece to be) of cord, rope, clothesline, jute, etc.
- A tree branch, wooden dowel, long stick, wooden spoon, etc.
- Tape
- Scissors
- Beads, feathers, sticks, etc. to include (optional)
What to do:
- Cut your cord material into 8-foot strands, taping off the ends to prevent fraying while working.
- Fold each strand in half and attach them to the branch or material chosen for the macrame to hang from. Use a Lark’s Head knot. Let the ends hang loose. Tip: while you can do these sitting down, it is easier to measure and mark distances if you work on the piece on a flat surface or while it’s hanging up.
- Use the following series of knots of your choice to create desired design.
- Don’t be afraid to add space between knots for a longer and more stringy effect.
- Keep an eye on evenness and how the knots line up next to each other.
Lark’s head
- Fold string in half.
- At the looped end, place over the top branch or desired object the project will hang from and fold string over the other side.
- Loop the two hanging strings through the loop and pull tight.
Square knot
- Take four strings and lay them flat.
- Take one of the outside strings (string A) and cross it over the top of the two middle strings.
- Take the opposite outside sting (string B) and place it over the top of string A.
- Take string B and place it under the two middle strings then over string A.
- Pull tight to create a half-square knot.
- Repeat the technique, this time starting on the opposite side, string B to create a full square knot.
- Variations on the technique
- For a spiral look, don’t switch sides when starting a new knot, instead do a series of half-square knots all starting from the same side.
- Create an open square by not pulling your strings all the way to meet the other square knots you’ve made.
- Use alternating strings on your macrame hanging to make a checkerboard or triangle out of square knots.
Clove hitch
You can use these to create a simple knot on a string or use it to add a twig or other object to the piece.
- Take string and place behind the object you want to tie it to.
- Fold string up and over the object.
- Loop the string and bring it under the object and over the string that initially passed underneath it.
- Pull tight.
- Repeat and pull tight to hold.
Finishing
Attach beads and other object using standard knots to finish out the piece, use a series of knots or let the strands hang loose.
If you intend to cut the strands, make sure it is hanging in it’s desired position and tape out the design or a straight line where you want the strands to fall. Using the tape as a guide, cut and then use some glue or other adhesive to hold the strands together so they don’t fray out, or tie a standard knot at the end.
