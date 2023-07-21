Barbie-1.jpg

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie star as Barbie and Ken in Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie."

 Warner Bros.

The summer box office hype has been steady over the past two months with titles like “Indiana Jones” (which was fun, if delivering lackluster results) and “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I” (which was by all accounts a hit) and now we get the unlikely double-header with Christopher Nolan’s harrowing and explosive “Oppenheimer” and Greta Gerwig’s pastel explosion “Barbie.”

Despite the complete opposite ends of the spectrum that these two films occupy, people are flocking to catch both on opening weekend, on the same day, and I couldn’t agree more with the idea.

Barbie-2.jpeg

From left, Ana Cruz Kayne, Sharon Rooney, Alexandra Shipp, Margot Robbie, Hari Nef and Emma Mackey in a scene from “Barbie."
Oppy-1.jpeg

Cillian Murphy stars as Robert J. Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.”
Oppy-2.jpg

Cillian Murphy, left, and Matt Damon in a scene from “Oppenheimer.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.