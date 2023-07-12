Summer offers a lot of opportunities to listen to live music outdoors in Central Oregon, but it’s important to remember that our indoor concert venues benefit from your support year-round.
Take, for example, the venerable Midtown Ballroom (and adjacent Domino Room) on the edge of downtown Bend. They’re dark spaces.
They can feel a bit cold. They’re certainly enclosed, not only by four walls each, but ceilings, too! Seeing a show in these two rooms is sort of the opposite of catching a concert outside.
I, for one, love and appreciate ‘em. The Midtown and Domino have been cornerstones of the local music scene for two decades, hosting a seemingly endless stream of up-and-coming, mid-sized and on-the-verge-of-stardom rappers, rockers, blues acts, country singers, jam bands and all points in between. They’ve been particularly busy over the past several months, and that continues this week with three big shows on the books. Here’s who’s parking their big ol’ tour bus on Greenwood Avenue over the next several days. Get more information and buy tickets at midtownballroom.com.
Disco Biscuits
It boggles the mind to think that these Philly jam giants have never played in town before, given the number of similar bands that roll through Central Oregon every year. But it’s true: This is the Disco Biscuits’ Bend debut, and it promises to be a party.
Here’s what sets Disco Biscuits apart from so many of their contemporaries: They relentlessly and intentionally incorporate more electronic sounds into their jammy rock than most, resulting not in a jammy rock band with a guy on keyboards, but in jams built around synths and speedy trance beats. Trippy! 8 p.m. Friday, doors open 7 p.m., $30.
J Boog
Summer is for reggae music, and that’s certainly true right now in Central Oregon, where Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome just played a show and we have The Green (Friday, Silver Moon), Stick Figure and Pepper (Tuesday, Hayden Homes
Amphitheater), Fortunate Youth (Aug. 13, Silver Moon) and Rebelution (Aug. 26, Hayden Homes Amphitheater) on the horizon.
And Monday will bring the return of J Boog, who mixes hip-hop, pop and R&B into his reggae and comes up with a dynamic sound that is hard to resist. Don’t believe me? Just ask all those Tik Tok users who made his song “Let’s Do It Again” into a viral dance hit while they were stuck at home in 2020! 8:30 p.m. Monday, doors open 7:30 p.m., $30.
Goth Babe
Goth Babe’s bio is pretty great: “Goth Babe is Griff Washburn enjoying himself. Originally from Tennessee, Griff lives and writes music on a 36-foot off-grid sailboat named Lola.
He is exploring the west coast of Mexico on Lola with his dog Sadie, after sailing down from California last December. When not on the road touring or on his boat, Griff and Sadie are off enjoying the outdoors in a truck camper. They explore the West Coast of the United States fly fishing, surfing, snowboarding, and of course writing music along the way.”
He sounds like one of REI’s Instagram ads came to life. He sounds like if Bend, Oregon, made music! He also seems like a good dude. But more importantly, his brand of beat-driven, echo-laden bedroom-pop is incredibly catchy, which is why he’s getting bigger fast, and this may be your last chance to see him in a venue this size.
Not that that matters much to him: “Making music to Griff is less a climb to the top,” the bio says, “as it is a form of free thinking and enjoyment.” Fun! Husbands opens the show. 8 p.m. Wednesday, doors open 7 p.m., $27.50
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.