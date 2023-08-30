Open Space Event Studios in Bend has a couple nights of live local rock bands lined up this week, including Moon Rattles and Gold Rey on Friday night. Hit that one if you're into more of the psychedelic indie-pop sound.
Because Tuesday night's for the headbangers! The lineup includes three local heavy acts:
• Doom-surf shredders The Kronk Men, who've been one of the best bands in town for, oh, about a million years.
Joining those three is the only out-of-town band playing Open Space this week: Machinist, a quartet from Georgia whose menacing hardcore punk sounds like it has been charred in a fire and thrown down a steep and rocky hillside. These are meant to be compliments, of course; Machinist rips!
Machinist, with The Kronk Men, Dead Nettle and Hello Traitor: 8 p.m. Tuesday, doors open 7:30 p.m., $10, Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend, openspace.studio.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.