Wherever you go looking for information about the band Machetres, you'll usually find a note explaining that the band's name is a slang term for a machete fused to a rifle.
You'll also likely learn that Machetres was formed by Lilo Gonzalez, an El Salvadorian born during the country's civil war who later split time between Los Angeles and Washington D.C., two cities with vital American punk scenes in the 1980s.
Chances are, you'll also learn that the first show Machetres ever played was with the legendary and fiercely independent band Fugazi in 1997.
With just those three pieces of information, you can probably guess what Machetres sounds like. Indeed, the trio plays punk rock that is hard-edged and aggressive, but not necessarily fast. This is not straight hardcore but a grassroots, socially conscious mix of punk, post-punk, hard rock and cumbia, a style of traditional folk music and dance popular throughout Latin America.
In other words, Machetres is compassionate, D.C.-bred DIY cumbia-punk, for the people, by the people. They're a long way from home, so catch 'em while you can, Bend.
Machetres: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, free, McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond Street, Bend, mcmenamins.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
