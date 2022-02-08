Barring cancellations, the next couple months are going to be pretty sweet for Central Oregonians who love punk bands that have been around for 40 years. On March 2, the legendary Circle Jerks will play the Midtown Ballroom, and on April 2, Bad Religion will do the same.
But before all that, the punk lifers known as M.D.C. will return to town for a show at The Capitol. The pioneering band formed in Austin, Texas in the late 1970s, moved to the Bay Area in the 1980s and now call Portland home. All along, their classic hardcore sound and politically charged, radically left lyrics have remained largely unchanged.
Old punks: Grab your crustiest denim jacket and roll down to The Capitol Friday night to see an iconic punk institution up close and personal. And don’t be late, lest you miss local rippers The Kronk Men and Crow Fisher!
M.D.C., with The Kronk Men and Crow Fisher: $15 in advance, $20 at the door; 7 p.m. Friday; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
