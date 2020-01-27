Tickets for Luke Bryan’s Les Schwab Amphitheater shows July 23 and 24 cost $99.75 plus fees and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
People can purchase tickets at bendconcerts.com/event-detail/LukeBryanJuly23 for the July 23 show, bendconcerts.com/event-detail/LukeBryanJuly24 for the July 24 show or at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District. A local presale will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday with password “local.”
Visit bendconcerts.com or call 541-312-8510 for more information.
