Luke Bryan will drink a beer and knock boots in Bend this summer.

The Georgia-born country star announced his summer tour this morning at lukebryan.com, including two nights at Les Schwab Amphitheater on July 23 and 24.

Ticket information and an on-sale date have not been released yet. Stay tuned here and at bendconcerts.com for more information.

Bryan, known for hits such as “All My Friends Say,” “Drink a Beer,” “Play it Again” and more, has released six studio albums, most recently 2017’s “What Makes You Country.” Last year he released two singles, “Knockin’ Boots” and “What She Wants Tonight,” from his upcoming seventh studio set, “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here,” to be released April 24.