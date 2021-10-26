Lest you forget about the Tower Theatre — the charming historic venue smack dab in the middle of downtown Bend — the folks who run the place have booked a busy week of events. Here's a quick rundown:
• On Saturday, vocal group The Modern Gentlemen will bring their amazing harmonies and repertoire of beloved hit songs to the Tower's stage.
• On Sunday, Zydeco musician Terrance Simien will play a special family friendly Mardi Gras-style Halloween show in the theater. Costumes are encouraged, as is dancing in the aisles. This show is pay-what-you-can to encourage family fun.
• Monday sees the return of singer-songwriter Karla Bonoff, a Bend fave whose tunes have been performed and recorded by the likes of Bonnie Raitt, Wynonna Judd and Linda Ronstadt.
• Speaking of dance parties, the Tower will host the magnetic folk 'n' soul whirlwind Ron Artis II on Tuesday, along with popular local party-starters Precious Byrd.
• The highlight of the theater's busy week comes Wednesday night, when a double bill featuring two top-shelf singer-songwriters rolls into town. Co-headlining will be Nashville country-folk singer Lilly Hiatt (yes, daughter of the great John Hiatt) and Ohio spitfire Lydia Loveless, who makes rootsy pop-rock with punk spirit. This one's a can't-miss, friends. So don’t miss it.
To get the details on all the above — or better yet, tickets — visit towertheatre.org. It’s a lovely place to see a show!
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
