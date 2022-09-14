Nearly 23 years passed between the death of Ben Harper’s father, Leonard Harper (in 1998), and his longtime bassist, Juan Nelson (in 2021).

But the two men inextricably influenced the making of Harper’s new album, “Bloodline Maintenance,” a deeply soulful collection of folk, blues and rock songs about love, loss, trauma, reconciliation, redemption, and everything in between. They were written during and after a period of profound self-reflection in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Harper said, and he played most of the parts himself — even the instruments he hasn’t mastered. The result is a record that feels intensely personal, overtly political and homespun-funky in a way that befits the material.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

