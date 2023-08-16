For director and choreographer Michelle Mejaski, the feelings of isolation and fear during the height of the coronavirus pandemic were a painful reminder of the AIDS crisis, which took place when she was a teen.
Both crises were wrought with feelings of isolation, which unfortunately devolved into division and hate, she said. The parallels between the two were the motive behind selecting “Rent” for this year’s production of Theater in the Park, presented in Drake Park Friday and Saturday.
“I wanted to bring to light what we were going through with what that generation was going through in the ’80s,” Mejaski said.
Enduring themes of friendship, longing, love and pain bind the rock musical, a winner of a Tony Award for best musical and Pulitzer Prize for drama. The plot line is loosely based on Puccini’s “La Boheme” and follows a group of impoverished artists living on New York’s Lower East Side as they attempt to build a life amidst the AIDS crisis.
Cast and crew
Mejaski is hesitant to use the word “characters” to describe the people portrayed in the show.
“These people in ‘Rent,’” these roles — they are so poignant, they are so human,” she said.
Mejaski said she is amazed by the talent of the cast and crew. She credits the crew with ensuring everything backstage runs like clockwork. Regarding the cast, she noted the research and vulnerability required to perform each role.
“They have put every bit of not just their talent, but their heart into this,” she said.
The production invites attendees to remember their own defining moments. Mejaski said spectators will likely recognize themselves reflected in the lives of the bohemians depicted on stage, offering a moment of connection.
Adapting to the venue
Despite the gargantuan efforts required to produce a show outdoors, no changes have been made to the material.
“Rent” involves an elaborate set and costumes.
“The audience does not know how hectic it actually is to be in the park, but we will never show you,” Mejaski said.
Yet, one aspect of the show remains beyond the producer’s control — lighting. A line at the beginning of the show references it’s close to midnight, although the show begins at 7 p.m., when the summer sun will still fill the evening sky, requiring suspension of belief by the audience.
A new chapter
Following Saturday’s production, Mejaski will step down as director of Theater in the Park to pursue a new career adventure, but she doesn’t plan to step away completely. Mejaski will choreograph Theater in the Park’s 2024 production and remains open to directing future productions.
The next director has yet to be announced and will be selected by Lay It Out Events, which hosts the event.
“I’m just so thankful that it has been such a success,” Mejaski said, adding the outdoor theater experience has become a destination for some who plan their vacation around attending the show.
