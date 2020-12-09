The term “comfort food” conjures different things to different people. To some, it’s that family chicken soup recipe that goes back generations. To others, it could be plain ol’ mac-n-cheese from a box or a freshly baked pizza oozing with cheese. GO! Magazine reached out to several local artists, musicians and writers about their favorite comfort foods, which we’re defining along the same lines as this from Wikipedia: “Comfort food … provides a nostalgic or sentimental value to someone, and may be characterized by its high caloric nature, high carbohydrate level, or simple preparation.”
For Bend musician and graphic designer Mark Quon, comfort food conjures memories of childhood meals and traditions he keeps alive today.
“My mother is Mexican and my father, who passed away in 2018, was Chinese,” he said. “I grew up with the best food. But I gravitated more to the Mexican dishes. My mom’s cooking was taught to her by her mother, and I’m sure the recipes were handed down throughout the generations.”
For Quon, there’s nothing quite like the smell of homemade flour tortillas on the “comal,” a type of flat griddle for heating, or pinto beans simmering with bacon or chorizo, he said.
When it comes to his favorite comfort dish, he’s torn between homemade enchiladas and green pork chili verde.
“I’ll go with the chili verde,” he said. “It’s a nostalgic dish that I make regularly now and change up the recipe a little each time.”
“The chili verde is slow cooked pork in a blended mixture of roasted tomatillos, green chilis, onion, garlic, cilantro and green onions, among other ingredients,” said Quon, who’s passed the chile verde recipe and tradition on to his daughter. “It’s spicy and, well, comforting with the homemade beans. No greens involved back then, but now Linda (Quon, his wife) makes me eat a salad or vegetable with it. NOT COMFORTING!”
Michael Gesme, artistic director of Central Oregon Symphony and Cascade Winds Symphonic Band, didn’t take long to come up with his favorite comfort food.
“There is no question as to what my comfort food is: Lefse. This potato-based Norwegian flatbread is an item that has been associated with our familial holiday gatherings (specifically Thanksgiving and Christmas) since long before I was born. It is a no-frills, labor-intensive item that symbolizes the simple joys of love, family and home,” he told GO! via email. “I’m smiling just thinking about it.”
The Gesme family is not kidding around when it comes to lefse, either. Depending which family members are in town, the Gesmes may have a whole crew of lefse makers, or just a few.
“Regardless, there is always flour everywhere. We have a special griddle just for making lefse. Seriously — I won’t cook anything else on it. And there are special flipping tools and rolling pins. It’s quite the production. There is something special about being a part of the chain of individuals who keep the tradition alive.”
Longtime Prineville author Rick Steber, whose Makers space is home to handmade goods by 117 local and regional artists and craftspeople, has a few favorite comfort dishes that bespeak downhome comfort: chicken and dumplings, a juicy T-bone steak with morel mushrooms or “a steaming bowl of clam chowder with a generous pat of butter and a side of garlic bread,” he said.
Speaking of bread, Sunriver Books & Music owner Deon Stonehouse is a fan of bread homemade by customer turned friend Jeff Cruzan. According to his wife, Carol Cruzan Morton, Jeff is proud he started making bread before the pandemic, and he uses local grown and ground wheat flour when it’s available at the farmer’s market or local store.
“Jeff bakes the most amazing bread! Heavenly stuff,” Stonehouse said via email. “It is wonderful with a little bit of grated asiago cheese melted on top, as avocado toast, with honey or jam, anyway you want to eat it. In sandwiches this bread is not overpowered by whatever is inside, it holds its own because the rich taste of the grains is present. Makes my mouth water just thinking of this bread. It is tasty all by itself, with nothing on it, too. Definitely my favorite comfort food!”
BEAT Children’s Theatre’s Bree Beal loves homemade baked goods right from the oven.
“My mom’s home baked bread, my sister’s cookies, or my own muffin recipes,” she said. “They are all delicious, and baked out of our love for each other. My favorites are anything with cinnamon, or anything you can melt butter on. Preferably both together.”
Bend landscape and wildlife artist Susan Luckey Higdon’s go-to comfort foods are her mother’s recipes from the 1950s, including chocolate chip cookies. But when winter comes, “it’s time for my mom’s meatloaf,” Higdon said. The recipe is so juicy she considers it sacrilege to top it with ketchup.
“The only thing we don’t include anymore is the MSG,” she said. “With baked potato, peas and tomatoes everything is complete. Leftovers make great sandwiches.”
See the sidebar for Higdon’s Mother’s Meatloaf, along with a tasty bread recipe from author Ellen Waterston.
