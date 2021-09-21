If you can’t get out to Les Schwab Amphitheater on Oct. 3 to see Kentucky roots-rock powerhouse My Morning Jacket, you should instead set your sights (and ears) on Sunday’s Lord Huron show.
The fellows in Lord Huron are probably tired of hearing comparisons, but it’s better to be compared to a great band than a lousy band. My Morning Jacket is a great band, and Lord Huron is like someone took some of the most polished parts of MMJ — the leisurely tempos, the tunefulness, even the singer’s voice (which sounds like Jim James) — and formed them into a new band, then fitted that band for a elegant coat of expansive, orchestral arrangements and sent it wandering across a cinematic Southwestern landscape at dusk.
The band’s latest album, “Long Lost,” was released last spring, and its most recent single, “I Lied,” features guest vocals by Allison Ponthier, who sounds like either the next Kacey Musgraves or the first Allison Ponthier. Either way, she’ll open Sunday night’s show.
Lord Huron with Allison Ponthier: $38.50; 7 p.m. Sunday; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
