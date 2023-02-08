There is no more physical, bodycentric art form than dance. But this year, longtime dancer, choreographer and director Michelle Mejaski plans to step into another medium altogether, one much more spiritual, and less physical, than dance.
After more than a decade offering her services as a choreographer, Mejaski also began directing, starting with 2018’s “Jesus Christ Superstar” for Theater in the Park, along with putting on a winter show at Cascades Theatre.
After her next two productions, though, Mejaski, 51, plans to make a conscious break from theater to offer psychic readings as her primary profession. She’s already launched RedBird Readings, whose Facebook intro (facebook.com/RedBirdReadings) reads, “Through prayer and meditation, we reach a higher vibration and connect to Spirit Energy.”
The first of her final two shows is “Something Rotten!” a musical comedy opening Friday at Cascades Theatre, produced, choreographed and co-directed by Mejaski. Later this year, Mejaski will direct and choreograph “Rent” for her final Theater in the Park production in Drake Park.
Mejaski has already begun working as a medium, and is booked out over a month. A sandwich board in her front yard advertises RedBird Readings. And while she can give readings out of her home, her dream is to find an affordable space to open a cozy teahouse, and offer readings there.
“That’s my goal. Right now, with the (real estate) market the way that it is, I’m being positive and optimistic, but I’m also being a realist,” she said. “I know that if I continue to focus on directing and producing shows, I will not be able to focus on opening up a new business. Once I open up my new business, directing and/or producing a show might pop up in the future.”
“If the teahouse doesn’t work just due to where we are in the market, then I’ll focus more on just a small space for Redbird Readings.”
COVID and clairvoyance
During the COVID-19 shutdown, Mejaski’s husband, Mike, could continue to go to work, but she was homebound with no theater work to do.
“I spent over a year by myself,” Mejaski said. “So I started meditating. And I started to hear and see things in meditation that I couldn’t explain. I actually thought I was having a mental breakdown.”
Her doctor, however, was not convinced she was having a breakdown. When Mejaski confided in a friend about what was going on, the friend told her, “I don’t think you’re having a breakdown. I think you’re clairvoyant.”
On the advice of the friend — also clairvoyant — Mejaski practiced on five other friends, asking them if they might have been close to someone who had passed away that she wouldn’t know and could reach out to.
“And so I did,” Mejaski said. “And the information I received back was completely unexpected. When I asked my friends if what I saw and heard was accurate, they said it was.”
As she started down this path, unsure of what to believe, a medium told her to “get over yourself. You’re not that special. It’s not a gift. It’s an ability. And everyone can do it,” Mejaski said. “Connection to spirit … is an ability. What I have come to learn is every single one of us can do this. We’re kind of conditioned not to.”
Oatmeal and other signs
On Jan. 26, I sat down with Mejaski for a psychic reading. I didn’t quite know what to expect when I arrived at her home in Old Town, where candles burned and a playlist of soothing ambient and new age of Enya emerged from an unseen speaker. I took a seat on a comfy couch in the living room.
By this point, Mejaski has given hundreds of readings. Only twice has she not received anything, and that was early in her attempts to give readings.
“Now I understand when it doesn’t (resonate) to continue asking Spirit, ‘Why are you showing me that?’” Mejaski said. “I understand why some people don’t believe in psychic abilities or mediums. It is not black and white. Of course, it’s not tangible, so I can’t just show you something. It is getting a message telepathically of two people speaking two different languages that you have to interpret. And I have to have knowledge of what they’re talking about, or I’m not going to understand it.”
Even still, we were both perplexed when someone feminine — presumably one of my grandmothers, who died 30 to 40 years ago, or my mother, who died in 2018 — brought up oatmeal.
“It is so bizarre, and it’s so weird, and I don’t know why I’m hearing it and seeing it, but someone very feminine … I keep seeing oatmeal. I keep seeing oatmeal with you.”
“I do like oatmeal,” I replied. We weren’t truly able to figure out what it could mean, although it was definitely a food I ate a lot of as a kid. Maybe someone in my family had been a closet Quaker?
She also saw a yellow flower, such as a sunflower or black-eyed Susan. Again, a bit perplexing. Mom was all about antiques, but I don’t think I ever saw her water a plant or care much about bouquets. My Dad, who died in 2010, was into planting palms and other tropical vegetation around our Miami yard. I remember a colorful red hibiscus bush near our front door, but not so much any other flowers.
One image that came to her mind and did resonate had something to do with a locket. Later, I confirmed with my wife that my mom had once given each of our three daughters a locket.
I am overall an annoyingly skeptical person. Do not even talk to me about horoscopes.
However, a couple of strange occurrences have happened, such as the weird phone call in 1989 where our family phone rang in the wee hours of the night. I finally got up and answered it after an annoying number of rings. (We didn’t own an answering machine.) When I said, “Hello?” I heard an old woman’s voice say, “Goodbye.” Whatever I said next, I don’t recall, but she had no more to say. The next morning, I found out my great aunt had died overnight. No, it wasn’t all a dream, though it would be pretty to think so.
Another incident occurred the night after I learned my father had died. Heartbroken and lying awake that long night, I thought something like, “Aw, Dad, I wish you could give me just some kind of sign.”
A moment later, a floor lamp, which we still own, popped on. While it happened again the next night, it hasn’t happened since.
Make of those what you will. They were just enough to make me game for a reading, and I wound up needing some of the tissues Mejaski had the foresight to put next to me on the couch, because as I tried to speak aloud about dead and gone family members, hoo boy, that took me into emotional territory I usually venture nowhere near.
And I’m still thinking about oatmeal.
