For some, Longboard Louie’s is steeped in nostalgia.
“I have been eating their breakfast burritos since I was in middle school. Now I take my own kids,” writes Stephen T. in a Yelp review.
Established in ‘96, the restaurant’s menu stretches across the better part of one wall, listing burritos, tacos, enchiladas, chimichangas, nachos, quesadillas and salad. Options abound for vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free diners alike.
Longboard Louie’s prides itself on large portions. However, this reviewer noticed that it comes at a cost to quality.
I ordered a bowl with the Mayan chicken ($9.95) and my partner ordered the Hollenbeck burrito with carne asada ($10.75) — one of the restaurant’s most popular items.
For the bowl, I was handed a piece of paper to mark my preferred fillings and condiments. I selected black beans, cheddar, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, jalapeños, grilled vegetables, guacamole and an onion and cilantro mix to complement the Mayan chicken.
Despite the fact that we were dining in, both meals were brought to the table on disposable plates.
The ingredients of the bowl were piled high. The grilled vegetables were mixed into the shredded Mayan chicken, which was slathered in a sweet barbecue sauce.
I was disappointed to find that the ingredients in the bowl did not taste fresh, but like they had been reheated. The Mexican rice was overcooked and bland.
The Hollenbeck burrito was wrapped in a 14-inch flour tortilla, stuffed with carne asada, beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream and covered in enchilada sauce with cheese.
My partner also found the burrito to be past the point of freshness.
Service
Longboard Louie’s is order at the counter. The woman behind the register greeted me the moment I walked through the door and warmly offered suggestions regarding the menu. When the food was ready, she delivered it with a smile.
Atmosphere
The restaurant is decorated with a surf theme and there’s a salsa bar next to the soda machine.
There were once two locations of Longboard Louie’s in Bend.
The eastside location remains, and the west side location is now El Sancho Taco Shop West.
Its offerings are also available for delivery through Doordash and Uber Eats.
More info
Location: Borden’s Corner, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend
