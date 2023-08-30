When Matt Boyle and Preston Krull start listing the punk and metal bands they’ve been in over the past decade-plus, you might as well get comfortable.
Alley Brewed. Everything Falls Apart. Waxhuffer. Drone Wars.
Hog’s Breath. Rutabaga. Gotama. Smog Rott — that one included both of them.
“All of the bands I’ve been in in this town, I’ve had to teach someone how to do something or I’ve had to play in a certain way that isn’t the way that I wanted to play, necessarily. Those bands were just attempts to get people who were marginally interested in playing music into playing music,” said Krull. “This is the first band I’ve been in where these guys practice at home and write their own music. They know what they’re doing, and they have the energy and drive and passion and love.”
He’s talking about Pain Without End, a trio that includes Boyle on guitar, Krull on bass and another local punk-scene mainstay, Jasper Lacoste, on drums. All three also handle vocal duties in a band where the vocals are as abrasive as swallowing a wad of heavy-grit sandpaper.
That’s a good thing, to be clear, because it means the vocals are a good match for the band’s sound: a murky maelstrom of crusty punk, sludgy metal, gnarly noise, spoken-word samples and, on their new album “Insomnia,” lyrics about the social and political ills of the world and how they affect each and every one of us.
Pain Without End will celebrate the album’s release at a show on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Seed of Life Skateboard Shop (aka SOLSK8S) in Bend.
The band started after Boyle’s previous group, Drone Wars, fizzled out right around the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I kind of had an idea in the back of my head that I wanted to start a band that was as crushing and heavy as we could get,” Boyle said. “I hear a lot of basic punk and metal, but I just wanted that more chainsaw-and-gravel kind of noise. Like stirring up rocks.”
He approached Lacoste with the concept and the two started playing together. After another bassist didn’t last, Krull joined the fun.
“I had a couple of songs on the backburner, but once we put our minds together, it really came into its own,” Boyle said. “This is definitely the furthest I’ve come along with a band like this.”
With no shows to play during the pandemic, the trio focused on writing and rehearsing, dialing in the nine songs on “Insomnia” until they were totally ready to see the light of day. They recorded the album at Andre Antoniou’s Solside Sound studio in Bend, wrapping up the session earlier this year.
The songs on “Insomnia” are certainly dark and heavy, but that doesn’t mean they lack hooks. Pain Without End excels at writing killer guitar riffs, dynamic bass lines and songs that are rhythmically interesting and unpredictable, which gives the band’s heavy punk a bit more of a broad appeal than many of their contemporaries.
That’s the result of their diverse tastes in music, Lacoste said.
“We all love the same music, but we love different stuff, too. Matt’s into that crusty, Swedish wall-of-distortion sound. Preston’s into old ska and sludge metal,” he said. “I’m into powerviolence and grindcore, but the older I get the more I stray away from punk. I’m a huge hip-hop guy, a huge jazz guy and a huge Motown guy.”
For the members of Pain Without End, however, making music is about more than just creating sounds. It’s about the message, and “Insomnia” is packed with songs about climate change, oppression, poverty, corporate power, racism, mental health and the day-to-day frustrations of a life lived under the backbreaking weight of capitalism.
“One thing we share is a passion for not just making music and art, but using our voices to spread ideas, open minds and expand people’s thinking,” Krull said.
“I have to be in this system if I want to survive. If I want to have four walls and a roof and to be able to live, I have to take part in this s--t, which already puts you one step back in terms of getting rid of it,” he continued. “So we do what we can individually, and we use this band to scream as loud as we can that all of this needs to change.”
And change, of course, starts at home. For Pain Without End, home is the Central Oregon punk scene, which is healthier now than it has been in years, Krull said, because of a new generation that is more focused on inclusion and expression than gatekeeping.
“Nobody is trying to come out on the top of the ladder. Everybody is holding the ladder for each other,” he said. “That’s what I will be a part of until the day I die.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.